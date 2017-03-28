Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,291,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,592,000 after buying an additional 73,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,195,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,511,000 after buying an additional 30,932 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,320,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,537,000 after buying an additional 29,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,180,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,172,000 after buying an additional 44,682 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,215,000 after buying an additional 17,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) opened at 71.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average of $71.08. Eastgroup Properties has a 52 week low of $58.02 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will post $1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in various Sunbelt markets across the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

