Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Earthstone Energy Inc (ARCA:ESTE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The business earned $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 388.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($8.42) earnings per share.

Shares of Earthstone Energy (ARCA:ESTE) opened at 12.10 on Tuesday. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. The stock’s market capitalization is $269.50 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy Inc (ARCA:ESTE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Earthstone Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/earthstone-energy-inc-este-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-thursday-updated-updated.html.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. FBR & Co upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Iberia Capital assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $19.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and production of onshore, crude oil and natural gas reserves. The Company’s operations are in the upstream segment of the oil and natural gas industry, and are conducted onshore in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.