EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $1,020,000 Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC maintained its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Chevron by 10.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 102,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,401,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,308,000 after buying an additional 261,621 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 93,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 479.4% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) opened at 106.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $201.20 billion. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.43 and a 12 month high of $119.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Chevron had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The firm earned $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post $4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -1,600.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Vetr raised Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.56 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.30.

In related news, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.80, for a total value of $5,031,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

