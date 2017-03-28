E. W. Scripps Co (SSP) Stake Held by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System continued to hold its position in shares of E. W. Scripps Co (NYSE:SSP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,683 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of E. W. Scripps worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orinda Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 12.7% in the third quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

E. W. Scripps Co (NYSE:SSP) opened at 22.70 on Tuesday. E. W. Scripps Co has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. E. W. Scripps had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business earned $273 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that E. W. Scripps Co will post $0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E. W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark Co. upped their price target on shares of E. W. Scripps from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of E. W. Scripps from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other news, COO Adam Symson sold 4,188 shares of E. W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $96,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $198,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 163,300 shares of E. W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $3,685,681.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,491. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E. W. Scripps Company is a media enterprise with interests in television and radio broadcasting, as well as local and national digital media brands. The Company operates through segments, including television, radio, digital, and syndication and other. It serves audiences and businesses through a portfolio of television, radio and digital media brands.

