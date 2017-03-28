E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €7.20 ($7.83) price objective by Commerzbank Ag in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €8.70 ($9.46) price objective on E.On Se and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America Corp set a €6.40 ($6.96) price objective on E.On Se and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.07) price objective on E.On Se and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Independent Research GmbH set a €7.90 ($8.59) price objective on E.On Se and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €8.50 ($9.24) price objective on E.On Se and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.71 ($8.38).

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) opened at 7.267 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €7.16 and a 200-day moving average of €6.75. The company’s market cap is €14.19 billion. E.On Se has a 12 month low of €6.00 and a 12 month high of €8.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “E.On Se (EOAN) Given a €7.20 Price Target by Commerzbank Ag Analysts” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/e-on-se-eoan-given-a-7-20-price-target-by-commerzbank-ag-analysts.html.

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Se Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On Se and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.