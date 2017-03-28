Deutsche Telekom AG’s (DTEGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank AG

DZ Bank AG reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (NASDAQ:DTEGY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Telekom AG from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deutsche Telekom AG from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (NASDAQ:DTEGY) traded up 1.21% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,728 shares. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64.
Deutsche Telekom AG Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG provides information technology (IT) and telecommunications services. The Company’s operating segments include Germany, consisting of fixed-network and mobile activities in Germany; United States, which consists of mobile activities in the United States market; Europe, consisting of fixed-network and mobile operations of the national companies in various European countries, such as Greece, Romania, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Croatia, the Netherlands and Austria; Systems Solutions, which operates information and communication technology (ICT) systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions, and Group Headquarters & Group Services, which consists of the operations of service headquarters and various other subsidiaries of the Company.
