Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen and Company

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cowen and Company in a report released on Friday.

DNKN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.87.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) opened at 55.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average is $52.09. Dunkin Brands Group has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $58.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.20.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 108.58%. The company earned $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post $2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.3225 dividend. This is an increase from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

In other news, insider Paul E. Twohig sold 76,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $4,165,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,024.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Varughese sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $491,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,038 shares of company stock worth $7,427,180 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,640,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,578,000. Lebenthal Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Asset Management LLC now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth $753,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc is a franchisor of quick service restaurants (QSRs) serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods, as well as hard serve ice cream. The Company franchises restaurants under its Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. The Company operates through four segments: Dunkin’ Donuts-U.S., Dunkin’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International and Baskin-Robbins-U.S.

