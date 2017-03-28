Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Vetr Inc.

Vetr cut shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has $79.70 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DUK. Howard Weil decreased their price objective on Duke Energy Corp from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Duke Energy Corp in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America Corp cut Duke Energy Corp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Duke Energy Corp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut Duke Energy Corp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy Corp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.06.

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) opened at 82.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.57 and a 200 day moving average of $78.19. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $72.34 and a one year high of $87.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.14.

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Duke Energy Corp had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post $4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Vetr Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/duke-energy-corp-duk-cut-to-sell-at-vetr-inc-updated.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.855 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Duke Energy Corp’s payout ratio is currently 82.61%.

In related news, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $1,638,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 176,394 shares in the company, valued at $14,451,960.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William E. Jr. Currens sold 600 shares of Duke Energy Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $49,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,677 shares in the company, valued at $466,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,600 shares of company stock worth $2,915,710. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Corp during the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Corp during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Corp during the fourth quarter worth $1,566,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 157,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after buying an additional 15,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. As of December 31, 2016, the Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provided retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.