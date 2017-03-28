DTE Energy Co (DTE) Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.22% of DTE Energy worth $38,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in DTE Energy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in DTE Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $163,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) opened at 101.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.48. DTE Energy Co has a 52-week low of $84.77 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.20.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business earned $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post $5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on DTE Energy to $108.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $179,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,969 shares in the company, valued at $300,225.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Thomas acquired 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.02 per share, with a total value of $65,967.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,987.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 28,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,814 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

