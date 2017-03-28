Drax Group Plc (DRX) Price Target Lowered to GBX 400 at Credit Suisse Group AG

Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 425 ($5.34) to GBX 400 ($5.03) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Drax Group Plc to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 310 ($3.90) to GBX 325 ($4.08) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group Plc in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Drax Group Plc from GBX 320 ($4.02) to GBX 340 ($4.27) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.90) price target (up from GBX 280 ($3.52)) on shares of Drax Group Plc in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.15) price target on shares of Drax Group Plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 366.79 ($4.61).

Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) traded down 1.15% on Monday, reaching GBX 328.00. 971,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 350.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 333.74. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.33 billion. Drax Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 259.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 393.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%.

In other news, insider Andy Koss sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.25), for a total transaction of £8,933.34 ($11,227.02).

About Drax Group Plc

Drax Group Plc is engaged in the electricity generation; electricity supply to business customers, and manufacturing of sustainable compressed wood pellets for use in electricity production. The Company operates through three segments: Generation, which is engaged in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station; Biomass Supply, which is engaged in the production of sustainable compressed wood pellets at its processing facilities in the United States, and Retail, which is engaged in the supply of power to business customers and wood pellets to the domestic heat market.

