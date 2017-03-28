Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group LLC

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued on Friday.

DPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dr Pepper Snapple Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) opened at 97.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.30. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.55. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has a 12-month low of $81.05 and a 12-month high of $98.80.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a return on equity of 38.19% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dr Pepper Snapple Group will post $4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.99%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/dr-pepper-snapple-group-inc-dps-rating-reiterated-by-jefferies-group-llc.html.

In other news, Director Ronald G. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin M. Ellen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $929,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,466 shares of company stock worth $40,110,735 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPS. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 37.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 29.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 24.8% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the third quarter worth about $366,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Company Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc is an integrated brand owner, manufacturer and distributor of non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Company offers a diverse portfolio of flavored (non-cola) carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, water and mixers.

Receive News & Ratings for Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.