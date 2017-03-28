Dow Chemical Co (DOW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on April 28th

Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) opened at 64.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.12. Dow Chemical has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $64.73.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Dow Chemical had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm earned $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Dow Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dow Chemical will post $4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOW. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Vetr raised shares of Dow Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.72 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dow Chemical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.02.

