Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 5,050 Shares of Dow Chemical Co (DOW)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Dow Chemical comprises approximately 3.3% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOW. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dow Chemical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,143,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,994,000 after buying an additional 2,655,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Dow Chemical by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 29,470,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,448,000 after buying an additional 468,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Dow Chemical by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 14,361,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,365,000 after buying an additional 649,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in Dow Chemical by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 8,910,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,850,000 after buying an additional 127,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Dow Chemical by 4.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,714,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,666,000 after buying an additional 393,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) opened at 64.02 on Tuesday. Dow Chemical Co has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $64.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.26. The company has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business earned $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dow Chemical Co will post $4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Dow Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOW shares. Vetr upgraded Dow Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.72 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on Dow Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dow Chemical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.02.

