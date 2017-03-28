Dow Chemical Co (DOW) Downgraded by Vetr Inc.

Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) was downgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $71.22 target price on the stock. Vetr‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $66.00 target price on Dow Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $85.00 target price on Dow Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Group LLC raised Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Dow Chemical in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.02.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) traded up 1.49% on Monday, reaching $64.02. 8,311,060 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.26. Dow Chemical has a one year low of $47.51 and a one year high of $64.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Dow Chemical had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business earned $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Dow Chemical’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dow Chemical will post $4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOW. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Dow Chemical by 14.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dow Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dow Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Dow Chemical by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Dow Chemical by 19.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

