Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) opened at 30.10 on Tuesday. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $679.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.08.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business earned $130.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.81 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post $1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Adamson sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $168,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,281.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $355,578.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,688.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a manufacturer of vehicle attachments and equipment. The Company’s portfolio includes snow and ice management attachments sold under the BLIZZARD, FISHER, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands; turf care equipment under the TURFEX brand, and industrial maintenance equipment under the SWEEPEX brand.

