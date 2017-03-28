Dominion Resources, Inc. (D) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Dominion Resources worth $42,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dominion Resources by 23.8% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Resources by 653.0% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Resources during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Dominion Resources by 576.7% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) opened at 77.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.25. Dominion Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $79.36.

Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Dominion Resources had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business earned $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Resources, Inc. will post $3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Dominion Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Dominion Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 81.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dominion Resources in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on Dominion Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.49.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,000 shares of Dominion Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.90 per share, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,307.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $215,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,506.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominion Resources

Dominion Resources, Inc (Dominion) is a producer and transporter of energy. Dominion is focused on its investment in regulated electric generation, transmission and distribution and regulated natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. It operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power operating segment (DVP), Dominion Generation, Dominion Energy, and Corporate and Other.

