Dollarama Inc (DOL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter.
Shares of Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) opened at 99.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.45. Dollarama Inc has a 52-week low of $80.60 and a 52-week high of $104.94. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$122.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Dollarama from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$115.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$109.75.
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company operates dollar stores. It has approximately 1,030 stores in operation in Canada. Its stores have an average area of approximately 9,942 square feet, and offer a range of consumer products, general merchandise and seasonal items, including private label and nationally branded products.
Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.