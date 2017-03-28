Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) PT Lowered to $85.00

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price decreased by Citigroup Inc from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.24.

Shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) opened at 76.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.62. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $72.55 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average of $78.91.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.04. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post $4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mike R. Matacunas sold 6,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $518,928.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Rudman sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $191,988.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,803.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cowen Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 77.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is an operator of discount variety stores. The Company operates approximately 13,851 discount variety retail stores. The Company’s segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at a fixed price. The Family Dollar segment operates a chain of general merchandise retail discount stores providing consumers with a selection of merchandise in neighborhood stores.

