Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) Receives $53.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/dolby-laboratories-inc-dlb-receives-53-33-consensus-target-price-from-analysts.html.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 6,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,984 shares of company stock worth $1,504,193. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 8.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) opened at 51.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average is $49.13. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $55.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.29. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $266.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post $1.93 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast and entertainment industries. Its products for cinema include Digital Cinema Servers and Cinema Audio Products, and broadcast and other include Dolby Conference Phone and Other Products. It offers services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast and home entertainment, including equipment training and maintenance, mixing room alignment and equalization, as well as audio, color and light image calibration.

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.