Diplomat Pharmacy’s (DPLO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DPLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen and Company cut their target price on Diplomat Pharmacy from $37.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG lowered Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diplomat Pharmacy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) opened at 15.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.69. Diplomat Pharmacy has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $38.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Diplomat Pharmacy had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Diplomat Pharmacy’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 18.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,180,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,097,000 after buying an additional 492,922 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,493,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,843,000 after buying an additional 54,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 21.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,804,000 after buying an additional 418,400 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 11.3% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,743,000 after buying an additional 158,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,089,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after buying an additional 140,743 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates a specialty pharmacy business, which stocks, dispenses and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. The Company’s primary focus is on medication management programs for individuals with chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, specialized infusion therapy, and various other serious and/or long-term conditions.

