Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Ascena Retail Group Inc (ASNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,149,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.83% of Ascena Retail Group worth $69,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 38.6% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,624,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,313,000 after buying an additional 1,565,716 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,267,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,165,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,643,000 after buying an additional 837,409 shares during the period. OZ Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 53.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,439,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after buying an additional 504,346 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) opened at 3.85 on Tuesday. Ascena Retail Group Inc has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $738.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.94 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Ascena Retail Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company earned $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Ascena Retail Group’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ascena Retail Group Inc will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-has-69017000-stake-in-ascena-retail-group-inc-asna-updated-updated.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price objective on Ascena Retail Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut Ascena Retail Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ascena Retail Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc is a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls. The Company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn and Catherines. The ANN segment offers feminine classics and fashion choices, sold primarily under the Ann Taylor and LOFT brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascena Retail Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascena Retail Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.