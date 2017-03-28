Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.00% of Littelfuse worth $68,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 460,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,403,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 157.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 51,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 31,719 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 81.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,103,000 after buying an additional 566,618 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) opened at 159.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.22 and a 200-day moving average of $147.22. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.26 and a 52 week high of $167.21.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $284.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.95 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post $6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Longbow Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Ronald L. Schubel sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $245,152.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $658,618.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,088.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,547 shares of company stock worth $2,694,109. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a supplier of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and electrical industries. The Company operates through three segments: Electronics, Automotive and Industrial. Its Electronics segment provides circuit protection components to manufacturers of a range of electronic products, including mobile phones, computers, liquid-crystal-display televisions, telecommunications equipment, medical devices, lighting products and white goods.

