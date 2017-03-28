Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $38,522,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (ES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Eversource Energy worth $38,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 223,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 36,531 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 2,932,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,894,000 after buying an additional 19,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,109,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,560,000 after buying an additional 474,380 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 37.0% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 216,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 58,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 273,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) opened at 59.55 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $60.44. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post $3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.35%.

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank AG raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

In other news, insider Thomas J. May sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $6,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Werner J. Schweiger sold 39,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,073 shares of company stock worth $25,189,568 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, formerly Northeast Utilities, is a utility holding company engaged in the energy delivery business. The Company operates through three segments: electric distribution, electric transmission and natural gas distribution. The Company’s electric distribution segment consists of the distribution businesses, which are engaged in the distribution of electricity to retail customers in Connecticut, eastern Massachusetts, New Hampshire and western Massachusetts, and the regulated electric generation businesses.

