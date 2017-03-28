Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $37,922,000 Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.54% of Calavo Growers worth $37,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,273,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 43.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 32.8% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 24.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 308,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after buying an additional 59,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) opened at 59.55 on Tuesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $48.75 and a one year high of $71.48. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average is $60.23.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company earned $226.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.27 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post $2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

In related news, Chairman Lecil E. Cole acquired 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.42 per share, with a total value of $5,359,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 473,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,696,872.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Browne acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,658. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc operates in the avocado industry. The Company provides value-added fresh food. The Company distributes its products both domestically and internationally and internationally. It operates in three business segments: Fresh products, Calavo Foods and Renaissance Food Group, LLC (RFG).

