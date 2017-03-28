Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,192 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.47% of Diamondback Energy worth $37,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 92,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $2,259,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $1,239,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) opened at 98.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $8.92 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.10 and a 200 day moving average of $100.30. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $114.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 82.83%. The company earned $185 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post $3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KLR Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wunderlich boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

In related news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $203,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $206,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,644,784.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,685 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s total net acreage position in the Permian Basin was approximately 105,894 net acres.

