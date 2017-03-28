Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $37,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. SRB Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) opened at 44.74 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post $2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.57%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-boosts-stake-in-public-service-enterprise-group-inc-peg.html.

Several brokerages have commented on PEG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.85.

In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 24,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $1,055,689.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 730,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,992,755.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William Levis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $1,332,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,945,337.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.