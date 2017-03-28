Diligent Investors LLC Purchases New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.1% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 44.6% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 340,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 105,162 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 40.4% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 231,621 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 66,612 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 121,998 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 81.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,703,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,048,000 after buying an additional 765,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 54,085 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at 33.99 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $170.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 21.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $34.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Vetr upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.84 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Steven M. West bought 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.92 per share, for a total transaction of $102,675.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,504. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark D. Chandler sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $544,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,807 shares of company stock worth $12,668,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

