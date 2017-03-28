Jefferies Group LLC Trims DigitalGlobe Inc (DGI) Target Price to $38.50

DigitalGlobe Inc (NYSE:DGI) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Group LLC from $44.00 to $38.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalGlobe from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalGlobe from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DigitalGlobe in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.69.

Shares of DigitalGlobe (NYSE:DGI) opened at 32.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 0.33. DigitalGlobe has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $35.95.

DigitalGlobe (NYSE:DGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.25. DigitalGlobe had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $192.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. DigitalGlobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DigitalGlobe will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalGlobe news, EVP Walter S. Scott sold 6,012 shares of DigitalGlobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $209,397.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,672.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Walter S. Scott sold 992 shares of DigitalGlobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $29,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,476.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $255,133 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in DigitalGlobe by 1.0% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in DigitalGlobe by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DigitalGlobe by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 260,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in DigitalGlobe by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in DigitalGlobe by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

About DigitalGlobe

DigitalGlobe, Inc is a provider of high-resolution Earth-imagery products and services. The Company’s imagery solutions support a range of users in defense and intelligence, civil agencies, mapping and analysis, environmental monitoring, oil and gas exploration, infrastructure management, Internet portals and navigation technology.

