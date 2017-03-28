Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in DigitalGlobe Inc (DGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of DigitalGlobe Inc (NYSE:DGI) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 755,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.21% of DigitalGlobe worth $21,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGI. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DigitalGlobe by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Friedberg Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of DigitalGlobe by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Friedberg Investment Management now owns 136,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalGlobe by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of DigitalGlobe by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 81,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 33,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalGlobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,059,000.

DigitalGlobe Inc (NYSE:DGI) opened at 32.20 on Tuesday. DigitalGlobe Inc has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $35.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 0.33.

DigitalGlobe (NYSE:DGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.25. The business earned $192.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.77 million. DigitalGlobe had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DigitalGlobe Inc will post $0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalGlobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of DigitalGlobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of DigitalGlobe in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DigitalGlobe in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. DigitalGlobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott sold 6,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $209,397.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,672.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Walter S. Scott sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $29,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,476.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $255,133. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DigitalGlobe

DigitalGlobe, Inc is a provider of high-resolution Earth-imagery products and services. The Company’s imagery solutions support a range of users in defense and intelligence, civil agencies, mapping and analysis, environmental monitoring, oil and gas exploration, infrastructure management, Internet portals and navigation technology.

