Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.61. Dicks Sporting Goods also updated its FY18 guidance to $3.65-3.75 EPS.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) opened at 46.34 on Tuesday. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average is $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm earned $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post $3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Brean Capital restated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.77.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 333,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $15,823,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $974,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,202.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, as well as e-commerce Websites at www.DICKS.com, www.golfgalaxy.com, www.fieldandstreamshop.com and www.caliastudio.com.

