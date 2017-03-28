Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. Dicks Sporting Goods also updated its FY18 guidance to $3.65-3.75 EPS.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) opened at 46.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.65. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average is $54.90.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post $3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a positive rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.77.

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $974,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,202.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 333,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $15,823,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, as well as e-commerce Websites at www.DICKS.com, www.golfgalaxy.com, www.fieldandstreamshop.com and www.caliastudio.com.

