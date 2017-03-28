DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays PLC restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Nomura assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Instinet assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.17.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) opened at 10.79 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality Company had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business earned $206.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post $0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company during the second quarter valued at about $535,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company during the second quarter valued at about $9,742,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company by 15,787.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 349,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 347,316 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 160,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company by 10.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 520,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 47,810 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a lodging-focused Maryland corporation operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of approximately 30 hotels and resorts throughout North America and the United States Virgin Islands that consists of over 10,925 guest rooms. Its primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate full-service hotel properties in the United States.

