DHX Media Ltd. (DHX) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of DHX Media Ltd. (TSE:DHX) in a report released on Thursday.

DHX Media Company Profile

DHX Media Ltd. (DHX) is a Canada-based company engaged in the supply and distribution of television and film productions. The Company creates, produces and licenses of family entertainment rights. DHX owns, markets and distributes over 8,500 half hours of children’s entertainment content, and exploits owned properties through its consumer products licensing business.

