Deutsche Bank AG Reiterates Buy Rating for Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank AG in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Sunday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.09.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) opened at 243.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.90 and its 200 day moving average is $225.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.65. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $185.02 and a 12-month high of $251.19.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.01. The business earned $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 54.59%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post $18.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

WARNING: “Deutsche Bank AG Reiterates Buy Rating for Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/deutsche-bank-ag-reiterates-buy-rating-for-alliance-data-systems-co-ads.html.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 170,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.93 per share, for a total transaction of $38,940,993.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, bought 57,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $12,545,344.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 477,600 shares of company stock valued at $108,498,272 and sold 6,882 shares valued at $1,685,575. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 19.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 37.2% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 38.8% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 201.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is a provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving consumer-based businesses in a range of industries. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.