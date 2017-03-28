RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank AG to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have $2.75 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RAS. FBR & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of RAIT Financial Trust in a report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAIT Financial Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RAIT Financial Trust in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RAIT Financial Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.33.

Shares of RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) opened at 2.94 on Thursday. RAIT Financial Trust has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The company’s market cap is $271.85 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24.

RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.53. RAIT Financial Trust had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RAIT Financial Trust will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/deutsche-bank-ag-lowers-rait-financial-trust-ras-to-hold-updated.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in RAIT Financial Trust by 43.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in RAIT Financial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in RAIT Financial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in RAIT Financial Trust by 432.4% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 71,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 58,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SECOR Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in RAIT Financial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

RAIT Financial Trust Company Profile

RAIT Financial Trust (RAIT) is a self-managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). RAIT uses its vertically integrated platform and relationships to originate commercial real estate loans, acquire commercial real estate properties and invest in, manage and service commercial real estate assets.

Receive News & Ratings for RAIT Financial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAIT Financial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.