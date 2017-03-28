Deutsche Bank AG Increases Accenture Plc (ACN) Price Target to $133.00

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank AG to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Accenture Plc in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture Plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Accenture Plc in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Vetr raised Accenture Plc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.68 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $139.00 price objective on Accenture Plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture Plc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.99.

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) opened at 119.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.17. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $108.66 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.29.

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. Accenture Plc had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post $5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from Accenture Plc’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.02. Accenture Plc’s payout ratio is currently 35.85%.

In related news, insider Daniel T. London sold 4,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $514,115.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture Plc during the fourth quarter valued at about $649,544,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Accenture Plc during the third quarter valued at $287,741,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Accenture Plc during the fourth quarter valued at $258,021,000. WCM Investment Management CA increased its stake in shares of Accenture Plc by 58.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 3,140,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,676,000 after buying an additional 1,164,609 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture Plc during the fourth quarter valued at $133,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

