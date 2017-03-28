Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Acquires 11,597 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Stock

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. acquired 11,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $354,172.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. acquired 3,296 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,110.72.

On Friday, March 17th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. acquired 11,574 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $340,159.86.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. acquired 21,773 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $646,004.91.

On Thursday, March 16th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. acquired 34,722 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,618.34.

On Monday, March 13th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. acquired 23,183 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.61 per share, for a total transaction of $709,631.63.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. acquired 4,972 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.49 per share, for a total transaction of $156,568.28.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. acquired 2,400 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.46 per share, for a total transaction of $75,504.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. acquired 4,200 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.43 per share, for a total transaction of $132,006.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. acquired 4,806 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,217.04.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. acquired 3,800 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $112,860.00.

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) opened at 31.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86. Delek Logistics Partners LP has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $772.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 554.90%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners LP will post $2.30 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/delek-us-holdings-inc-acquires-11597-shares-of-delek-logistics-partners-lp-dkl-stock.html.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter valued at $470,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 7.4% in the third quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 74,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DKL. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek Logistics Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products. The Company’s business primarily consists of certain crude oil, intermediate and refined products pipelines and transportation, storage, wholesale marketing, terminaling and offloading assets, which were previously owned, operated or held by Delek US Holdings, Inc (Delek), and assets acquired from unrelated third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.