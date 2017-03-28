Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH) Short Interest Update

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,711,374 shares, an increase of 120.2% from the February 28th total of 1,231,437 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,759,261 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delcath Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 167.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 100,214 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.29% of Delcath Systems worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) opened at 0.102 on Tuesday. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45. The company’s market capitalization is $224094.00.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc is a late-stage clinical development company with early commercial activity in Europe focused on cancers of the liver. The Company is a specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company developing its product, Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath Hepatic Delivery System (Melphalan/HDS).

