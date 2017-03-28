Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.29.

Several research firms have commented on DECK. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp by 101.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,636,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,438,000 after buying an additional 822,494 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,093,000. Tyvor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 429,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,814,000 after buying an additional 310,248 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp by 66.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 526,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after buying an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,731,000 after buying an additional 136,413 shares in the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) opened at 56.51 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.80 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average of $56.96. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $69.94.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.08 million. Deckers Outdoor Corp had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post $3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor Corp

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing footwear, apparel and accessories for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company’s segments include operations of its brands, such as UGG, Teva, Sanuk and other brands; wholesale divisions, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, which includes E-Commerce business and retail store business.

