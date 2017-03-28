Allianz Asset Management AG Sells 6,099 Shares of DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT)

Allianz Asset Management AG cut its stake in DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG owned approximately 0.14% of DCT Industrial Trust worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 36.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) opened at 46.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average is $46.73. DCT Industrial Trust Inc has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $50.57.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.68 million. DCT Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 23.65%. DCT Industrial Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DCT Industrial Trust Inc will post $0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. DCT Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCT Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DCT Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp. upgraded shares of DCT Industrial Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

DCT Industrial Trust Company Profile

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) is an industrial real estate company. The Company specializes in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties located in various distribution markets in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: East, Central and West.

