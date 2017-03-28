DavidsTea Inc (DTEA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

DTEA has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered DavidsTea from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. William Blair lowered DavidsTea from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America Corp lowered DavidsTea from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DavidsTea currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) opened at 7.75 on Friday. DavidsTea has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTEA. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in DavidsTea by 6.5% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 142,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. William Harris Investors Inc. raised its stake in DavidsTea by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. William Harris Investors Inc. now owns 726,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 373,827 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in DavidsTea during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DavidsTea during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,354,000. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DavidsTea

DAVIDsTEA Inc is engaged in the retail and online sale of tea, tea accessories, and food and beverages in Canada and in the United States. The Company’s segments include Canada and the U.S. The Company is a branded retailer of specialty tea, offering approximately 150 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, accessories, and food and beverages primarily through approximately 190 DAVIDsTEA stores, which are operated by the Company, and its Website, davidstea.com.

