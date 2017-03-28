Insider Selling: Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL) EVP Sells 3,890 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) EVP David Ross Smith sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $342,786.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,530.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) opened at 88.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.59 and its 200 day moving average is $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.99. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $67.20 and a 52 week high of $91.57.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company earned $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.64 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post $5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays PLC raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 291.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company. The Company is engaged in laboratory animal medicine and science (research model technologies) and develop a portfolio of discovery and safety assessment services, both good laboratory practice (GLP) and non-GLP, which supports its clients from target identification through non-clinical development.

