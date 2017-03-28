Mitel Networks Corp (MITL) Director David M. Williams Buys 15,000 Shares

Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) Director David M. Williams bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) opened at 7.02 on Tuesday. Mitel Networks Corp has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The firm’s market capitalization is $856.34 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01.
Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $277.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.63 million. Mitel Networks Corp had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitel Networks Corp will post $0.64 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mitel Networks Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITL. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mitel Networks Corp during the third quarter worth $100,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Mitel Networks Corp during the third quarter worth $355,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitel Networks Corp during the third quarter worth $1,776,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Mitel Networks Corp by 59.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 880,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 326,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Mitel Networks Corp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,918,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,646,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mitel Networks Corp Company Profile
Mitel Networks Corporation is a provider of business communications and collaboration software, services and solutions. The Company’s segments include Cloud and Enterprise. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers. The Cloud segment sells and supports products that are deployed in a cloud environment.
