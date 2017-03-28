Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) CFO David J. Honan sold 17,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $404,958.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,826.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) opened at 22.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business earned $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post $1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is currently -1,999.67%.

WARNING: “David J. Honan Sells 17,123 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/david-j-honan-sells-17123-shares-of-quadgraphics-inc-quad-stock.html.

QUAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,625,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 458.4% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 53,177 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,825,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,067,000 after buying an additional 349,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 36,317 shares during the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc is a marketing services provider. The Company’s segments are United States Print and Related Services, International and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment consists of the Company’s United States printing operations. The United States Print and Related Services segment includes retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products, and global paper procurement.

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.