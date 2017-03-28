David Evans Buys 434,950 Shares of Collagen Solutions PLC (COS) Stock

Collagen Solutions PLC (LON:COS) insider David Evans acquired 434,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,349.50 ($5,466.26).

Collagen Solutions PLC (LON:COS) opened at 4.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 8.19 million. Collagen Solutions PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 4.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 10.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.34.

Separately, Beaufort Securities downgraded shares of Collagen Solutions PLC to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

About Collagen Solutions PLC

Collagen Solutions plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of supply, development and manufacture of medical grade collagen components and biomaterials. The Company’s products and services are utilized in the research, diagnostics, medical devices and regenerative medicine markets.

