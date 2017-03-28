Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) SVP David A. Pierce Sells 25,012 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP David A. Pierce sold 25,012 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $625,550.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,600 shares in the company, valued at $640,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) opened at 24.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 98.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Vetr upgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.52 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Endoscopy, Peripheral Interventions, Urology and Pelvic Health, Neuromodulation, and Electrophysiology.

