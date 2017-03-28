Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DAR. Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 price objective on Darling Ingredients and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital set a $17.00 target price on Darling Ingredients and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) opened at 14.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $15.93. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm earned $887.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post $0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 39.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 66.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc, formerly Darling International Inc, is a developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The Company offers a range of ingredients and specialty solutions for customers in the food, pet food, pharmaceutical, feed, fuel, bioenergy and fertilizer industries.

