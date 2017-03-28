Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Earns Hold Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

“We maintain our Hold rating on Darden Restaurants (DRI), though raise our price target to $80 (from $74) to account for the shift in our base valuation year to FY19 ahead of the release of F3Q17 (February) earnings before the open on Tuesday, March 28.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Argus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) opened at 75.58 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $59.50 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post $3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

