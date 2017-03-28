Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $84.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DRI. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.14.

Shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) opened at 75.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.60. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $59.50 and a one year high of $79.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post $3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/darden-restaurants-dri-buy-rating-reiterated-at-canaccord-genuity-updated.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $127,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 106.8% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. SRB Corp acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.