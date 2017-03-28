Gratus Capital LLC Has $6,005,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 115.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. SRB Corp purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) opened at 86.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.00. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $102.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post $3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on Danaher from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Vetr upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.24 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Danaher from $88.50 to $91.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

In other Danaher news, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $84,538.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 10,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $891,936.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,829.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,009 shares of company stock worth $5,106,487 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation (Danaher) designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Life Sciences, which offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics; which offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services; Dental, which provides products that are used to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, which consists of various lines of business, including water quality and product identification.

